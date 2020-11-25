Rahul Gandhi reaches Gujarat's Bharuch to pay last respects to Ahmed Patel

The mortal remains of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel were brought to Sardar Patel Hospital in his hometown of Bharuch in Gujarat on November 25. His last rites will likely be performed on November 26 in his native place. The veteran Congress leader, a confidante of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, passed away in the wee hours of November 25, his son Faisal Patel confirmed on Twitter. Ahmed Patel had tested positive for coronavirus around a month back, and was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital. The seasoned leader died due to multi-organ failure. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sonia Gandhi, almost every political leader condoled Ahmed Patel's death. PM Modi called him a person with "sharp mind" and someone who "strengthened" the Congress party. Whereas Sonia Gandhi said she has lost an "irreplaceable comrade" in Ahmed Patel.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to the former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi. He was accompanied by Congress National General Secretary K C Venugopal. Tarun Gogoi passed away on November 23 at GMCH in Guwahati. He was undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications.
COVID-19 tests are being done on passengers arriving from Delhi, Goa, Rajasthan and Gujarat at Pune Railway Station. A doctor said, "Passengers with high temperature are undergoing Rapid Antigen Test; if positive, being shifted to hospital. We are keeping record." The Maharashtra government on November 23 imposed restrictions on travellers who wish to come to the state from heavily coronavirus-afflicted states like Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Goa. The restrictions are imposed on both rail or air travellers. The travellers have to undergone an RT-PCR test.
