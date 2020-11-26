Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro Preview

The new Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha special series is designed as an exclusive product, defining the ultra-high performance of Abarth.

Produced in a limited edition of 2,000 units, the new special series celebrates the partnership between the two brands, which has now lasted since 2015.

A bond based on shared values: performance, racing, technology and fun.

Aesthetically inspired by the livery of the 2020 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s YZR-M1, the exterior of the new special series features a dual colour blue and black livery bearing the ‘Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’ logo on its lower side, just above the 595 logo.

The special series is finished off with the Monster ‘claw’ on the bonnet, a sign of the new collaboration between the Scorpion and the renowned energy drink.

The dark colours are contrasted with the grey finishes, as seen in the door handles and the front and rear DAM.

On the inside, the model features the special new Abarth sports seats with blue finishes and the ‘Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’ logo on the head restraints.

The blue lining stands out from the black dashboard, mirroring the dual colour livery, while the numbered plate is placed on the central tunnel.

The Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha is equipped with a 1.4 T-jet engine with Euro6D TEMP homologation, with manual transmission delivering 165hp.