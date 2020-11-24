Global  
 

Dave Chappelle gets Netflix to pull 'Chappelle's Show'

Dave Chappelle gets Netflix to pull 'Chappelle's Show'
Chappelle took to Instagram to reveal the news via a video called 'Unforgiven'.

 Netflix pulls Chappelle's Show after the comedian said he wasn't getting paid for it being streamed.
 The comedian said Netflix pulled the show after he asked them to.
Dave Chappelle has leveraged his relationship with Netflix to get 'Chappelle's Show' removed from the streamer.

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Dave Chappelle’s comedy sketch series "Chappelle’s Show" is no longer on Netflix, and the...
Dave Chappelle had made it clear that he did not approve of ViacomCBS licensing his Comedy Central...
Netflix started streaming “Chappelle’s Show” at the beginning of November — but barely more...
Dave Chappelle is thanking Netflix for honoring his request to remove Chappelle's Show from its library of content

Dave Chappelle Gets Netflix to Pull 'Chappelle's Show' . Chappelle took to Instagram to reveal the news via a video called 'Unforgiven.'. In the video, the 47-year-old comedian claimed he "never got..

"Chappelle's Show" is no longer on Netflix and Dave Chappelle is happy about it. The comedian opened up in a video posted to Instagram about the streaming service's move. He says the decision came at..

