Farmer protest: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says 'wrong to stop farmers' | Oneindia News

Farmer protest: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says 'wrong to stop farmers'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said It is absolutely wrong that farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations against the Centre's new farm laws and water cannons are being used on them.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on November 26 extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial flights till December 31.

Cyclone Nivar has weakened from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm after it made a landfall near the costal town of Marakkanam in Tamil Nadu, 30 km north of Puducherry.

On the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, the United States on Thursday said that it is standing alongside India in the fight against terrorism, and affirmed its commitment to holding the perpetrators of the attack accountable and ensuring justice for the victims. Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that a three-member committee to draft an anti-conversion law has been formed by the state government.

