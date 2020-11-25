Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farmer protest: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says 'wrong to stop farmers' | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Farmer protest: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says 'wrong to stop farmers' | Oneindia News

Farmer protest: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says 'wrong to stop farmers' | Oneindia News

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said It is absolutely wrong that farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations against the Centre's new farm laws and water cannons are being used on them.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on November 26 extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial flights till December 31.

Cyclone Nivar has weakened from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm after it made a landfall near the costal town of Marakkanam in Tamil Nadu, 30 km north of Puducherry.

On the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, the United States on Thursday said that it is standing alongside India in the fight against terrorism, and affirmed its commitment to holding the perpetrators of the attack accountable and ensuring justice for the victims. Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that a three-member committee to draft an anti-conversion law has been formed by the state government.

#FarmerProtest #26/11MumbaiAttack #CycloneNirav


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Police use water cannon, tear gas on agitating farmers near Delhi-Haryana border [Video]

Police use water cannon, tear gas on agitating farmers near Delhi-Haryana border

Delhi's borders continie to remain under tight security in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana have called for a two-day protest over Centre's new farm laws...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:07Published
'Delhi Chalo' protest: Heavy security at Haryana border to stop agitating farmers [Video]

'Delhi Chalo' protest: Heavy security at Haryana border to stop agitating farmers

In the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, heavy security has been deployed at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to stop the agitating farmers. Proper barricading is also being done and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on 'love jihad' law, day after UP ordinance [Video]

Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on 'love jihad' law, day after UP ordinance

Union minister Smriti Irani took on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the issue of 'love jihad', a conspiracy to convert Hindu women as alleged by some Hindutva groups...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published