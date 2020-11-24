Global  
 

Klopp pays tribute to Maradona

Klopp pays tribute to Maradona
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp pays tribute to Diego Maradona

Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever [Video]

Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the death of world-class player DiegoMaradona, saying he will miss both Diego and Maradona.

Liverpool's Salah available for Atalanta match [Video]

Liverpool's Salah available for Atalanta match

Mohamed Salah is available for selection once again after testing negative for COVID-19 and Juergen Klopp will hope he hits the high notes when he returns to the team against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Buenos Aires commemorates Diego Maradona following his death [Video]

Buenos Aires commemorates Diego Maradona following his death

Argentinians gathered in their numbers to celebrate the life of starfootballer Diego Maradona, following his death aged 60.

‘He only gave us joy’: Argentinians pay tribute to Diego Maradona [Video]

‘He only gave us joy’: Argentinians pay tribute to Diego Maradona

Crowds gather in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood Maradona once called home to pay respects following the footballer’s death.

Best Fifa Football Awards 2020: Liverpool quartet, Lucy Bronze and Marcelo Bielsa up for awards

 Four Liverpool players, England's Lucy Bronze and Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa are up for prizes at the Best Fifa Football Awards 2020.
BBC News

Diego Maradona dies: Guardiola pays tribute to ´man of joy´ as Klopp hails Argentina great

Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp have paid tribute to Diego Maradona, with the Manchester...
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp pays emotional tribute to icon Diego Maradona

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp pays emotional tribute to icon Diego Maradona Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has joined the millions who have paid tribute to football legend Diego...
