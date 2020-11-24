|
|
|
Klopp pays tribute to Maradona
Liverpool
manager Juergen Klopp pays tribute to Diego Maradona
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Liverpool's Salah available for Atalanta match
Mohamed Salah is available for selection once again after testing negative for COVID-19 and Juergen Klopp will hope he hits the high notes when he returns to the team against Atalanta on Wednesday.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:42Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp have paid tribute to Diego Maradona, with the Manchester...
SoccerNews.com - Published
|
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has joined the millions who have paid tribute to football legend Diego...
Daily Star - Published
|