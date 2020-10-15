Trade unions stage protest against Centre's new labour laws in Kochi, Bhubaneswar
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:58s - Published
Trade unions stage protest against Centre's new labour laws in Kochi, Bhubaneswar
Members of Odisha Nirmana Sramik Federation, All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) and All Orissa Petrol and Diesel Pump Workers Union held demonstration as trade unions have called for a nationwide strike against Centre's new labour laws.
They held protest in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on November 26.
On the other side, bus services are affected and markets are also closed in Kerala's Kochi on November 26.
Markets are closed as trade unions have called for a nationwide strike against Centre's new labour and farm laws.
Beaches in Kerala re-opened for public from November 01 after months-long closure due to COVID-19 pandemic. Tourists were seen enjoying on a beach in Kochi. Do's and don'ts have been given to visitors in view of continuous spread of virus.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted in the special court, Kochi that agency suspects that the accused have links to Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company. NIA submitted this in its response to the bail petitions of the seven accused in the case. Speaking to ANI about the Kerala gold smuggling case, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly and former president of Kerala PCC, Ramesh Chennithala said, "It is very shocking that the main culprit in gold smuggling case has connections with Dawood Ibrahim. It is one of the biggest crimes that happened in Kerala." "Unfortunately, state government was supporting the culprits. NIA will unearth details of this crime," he added.
Stage artists in Odisha's Bhubaneswar are selling tea as COVID-19 impacted their career. Uarmi Satpathy and Anita Biswas have installed a tea stall and an attached vegetable shop to earn better and butter for their survival. Lakhs of people lost their jobs during the lockdown which was imposed to curb COVID-19 pandemic.
National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets were felicitated and awarded at headquarters in Bhubaneswar following COVID-19 norms. "NCC is a big stage and it's a great moment for me. NCC provides a platform to everyone and nobody returns empty-handed once enrolled," said a cadet.
Pratap Sarangi, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries on November 21 launched the logo of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana in Delhi on World Fisheries Day. During the event, Odisha was declared as the 'Best Marine State' for fisheries. Uttar Pradesh was given the tag of 'Best Performer in Inland Fisheries', by the centre's fisheries department.
Odisha government directed transport and police authorities to suspend licences of two wheeler riders for 3 months if seen riding without helmets. Odisha Transport Minister, Padmanabha Behera said, "Nobody wears helmets and most deaths are caused by riders who don't wear them. So we made this strict rule."
Two wild elephants entered a residential area in Kerala's Munnar town. The jumbos entered the residential area of Ikka Nagar on November 25. Locals in the area were panic-stricken after spotting the elephants. The wild taskers were later sent back by locals with the help of crackers. The elephants reportedly caused no damage to human life or infrastructure.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:07Published
Two wild elephants got entered in a residential area in Kerala's Munnar town. They entered in Ikka Nagar, a residential area near Munnar town on November 25. Wild elephants were later sent back by the people with the help of crackers.
The members of Left trade union blocked railway track at Belgharia station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. They are protesting against Centre's new labour and farm laws on November 26. A..