'Delhi Chalo' protest march: Security heightened at Haryana border

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Security deployed at Rohtak-Jhajjar border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.

Security has also been deployed in Haryana's Karnal in view of farmers' protest march.

Police have barricaded the roads for heavy security deployment in Delhi as well to maintain law and order situation.


