'Delhi Chalo' protest march: Security heightened at Haryana border

Farmers' protest continues at Shambhu border near Haryana's Ambala as police stopped them from proceeding to Delhi. Protestors pelted stones at the Shambhu border on November 26. Security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd gathered at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab, to protest against the farm laws.
Delhi's borders continie to remain under tight security in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana have called for a two-day protest over Centre's new farm laws. Haryana Police deployed more than 1,500 security personnel at Faridabad-Delhi border. Police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse farmers at Shambhu border, near Ambala. Drone camera has also been deployed for security surveillance at Delhi-Faridabad border. Security was heightened on Thursday morning to stop protesting farmers from coming to Delhi. Earlier, Delhi Police rejected requests from farmers' unions to hold protest in the city. Farmers in Punjab have been staging protests against new farm laws passed in September. Several opposition parties have termed these contentious agricultural bills as anti-farmer.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07Published
Five armed men looted around Rs 7 lakhs cash from the Punjab National Bank in Machhrauli village of Jhajjar district. CCTV images show these men barge into the bank with arms and with masks on their faces. They also snatched away the gun of the bank's security guard. They then threaten the bank staff and left with Rs 7 lakhs in cash from the bank. Police is now analyzing the CCTV footage of the incident and two DSP rank officers are leading the probe. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:13Published
The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar stated that he's ideology is to make such an environment that a farmer does not need a Minimum support price (MSP) to sell. "The last government didn't buy food grains other than wheat and paddy at Minimum support price (MSP). Why no MSP law till now. Our ideology is to make such an environment that a farmer does not need an MSP to sell," said Khattar while addressing 'Pragatisheel Kisaan Sammelan' in Karnal. "We increased harvests during Green Revolution. But did the farmer's income increase? Did he become self reliant? It doesn't seem so. This duality has plagued farmers since pre-independence from Indigo laws. They've always been restricted," CM Khattar added.
Speaking to ANI about the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital on November 26, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "The positivity rate in Delhi has come down to 8.5% in the last 3 weeks. A vaccine will hopefully soon be out." "Until we are completely assured of the situation being in control, no schools will reopen," he added.
Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference on October 08 in Delhi over police used force on BJP workers during 'March to Nabanna' protest. He said that the police have..