Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Timothee Chalamet confirmed to host Saturday Night Live

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Timothee Chalamet confirmed to host Saturday Night Live

Timothee Chalamet confirmed to host Saturday Night Live

Timothee Chalamet, Kristen Wiig and Jason Bateman have been unveiled as the hosts for 'Saturday Night Live' next month.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Timothee Chalamet To Make 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Debut!

Yes, that’s right – Timothee Chalamet is hosting Saturday Night Live! The weekly sketch series...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Related videos from verified sources

Timothee Chalamet set to host Saturday Night Live [Video]

Timothee Chalamet set to host Saturday Night Live

Timothee Chalamet, Kristen Wiig and Jason Bateman have been unveiled as the hosts for 'Saturday Night Live' next month.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:53Published
Armie Hammer insists Timothee Chalamet has dealt with fame better than he ever could [Video]

Armie Hammer insists Timothee Chalamet has dealt with fame better than he ever could

Armie Hammer is impressed by the way Timothee Chalamet has navigated his newfound fame.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Timothee Chalamet's upcoming Bob Dylan role disrupted by coronavirus [Video]

Timothee Chalamet's upcoming Bob Dylan role disrupted by coronavirus

Timothee Chalamet has had to hit pause on his role as Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic, due to setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published