My Plastic Surgery Obsession Doesn't Make Me A Bad Mum | MY EXTRAORDINARY FAMILY

OnlyFans model branded a ‘bad mother’ for plastic surgery obsession.

Frances, 28, and Chris, 40, are judged for choosing to get cosmetic work as parents.

They live in Leicester, England with their 19-month-old daughter Kendall.

So far Frances’ obsession has cost her over £30,000.

She’s had skin lasering, teeth whitening, and three nose jobs.

She’s got her fourth booked next year in Turkey and she is planning a boob job in Ukraine.

However, she hasn’t told her family about these plans yet, scared to do so from their negative reactions in the past.

Frances told Truly: “People assume that if you have work done you're a bad mother.” She continued: “My family will always say ‘you need to focus on Kendall and stop getting surgery.’” Frances runs a successful OnlyFans account.

She signed up to the platform during her maternity leave, so she could be a stay at home mum with Kendall and have flexible working hours.

But this has put pressure on her to maintain her look.

“I spend a lot of time chatting to fans on there replying to messages and promoting my page.

It's demanding and pretty full-on," she said.

“To keep the fans interested it's important to get plastic surgery, I’m 28 so nature's working against me at this point.” Despite these pressures, Frances insists that she will never push her daughter into looking a certain way.

She explained: "I'm not worried about Kendall having a negative body image.

I'd always want to encourage her to be her own person.”