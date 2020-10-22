Global  
 

Sudan’s former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi dies of COVID-19

Sudan’s former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi dies of COVID-19

Sudan’s former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi dies of COVID-19

Sadiq al-Mahdi was Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister before he was toppled in a 1989 coup.


Former PM of Sudan Sadiq Mahdi dies of COVID-19

 Read full article ANI25 November 2020, 8:02 pm·1-min read Former Sudanese Prime Minister and the head of the opposition National Umma Party, Sadiq Mahdi...
