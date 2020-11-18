Ahmed Patel laid to rest in Gujarat's Bharuch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Gujarat's Bharuch to pay last respects to senior party leader Ahmed Patel on November 26. Patel breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Nov 25. He was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 71-year-old.
The mortal remains of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel were brought to Sardar Patel Hospital in his hometown of Bharuch in Gujarat on November 25. His last rites will likely be performed on November 26 in his native place. The veteran Congress leader, a confidante of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, passed away in the wee hours of November 25, his son Faisal Patel confirmed on Twitter. Ahmed Patel had tested positive for coronavirus around a month back, and was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital. The seasoned leader died due to multi-organ failure. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sonia Gandhi, almost every political leader condoled Ahmed Patel's death. PM Modi called him a person with "sharp mind" and someone who "strengthened" the Congress party. Whereas Sonia Gandhi said she has lost an "irreplaceable comrade" in Ahmed Patel.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on November 24 lambasted on former chief minister of MP Kamal Nath over alleged corruption charge and said that he committed crime by looting money of MP's poor people. "Kamal Nath has committed a heinous crime by looting the money of MP's poor people. Our govt will take note of this corruption and consult specialists as well as the Income Tax Department. We're contemplating action in corruption cases through EOW," said Home Minister Mishra.
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated 'Energy Swaraj Yatra' in Bhopal on November 26. While speaking to ANI, CM Chouhan said, "Solar energy is pure, sure and secure. Solar power will help save the earth and its inhabitants. Under PM's leadership, MP is also constantly working in this field."
Union minister Smriti Irani took on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the issue of 'love jihad', a conspiracy to convert Hindu women as alleged by some Hindutva groups. A day earlier, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh promulgated an ordinance to nullify marriages solemnised with the primary purpose of converting the bride. It also has provisions to punish 'unlawful' religious conversion. Other BJP-ruled states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka are also mulling similar laws. Owaisi had called the law violative of the Constitution and a diversionary tactic by BJP. Irani said all Indians should hail legislation aimed at protecting women and their rights. Watch the full video for more.
