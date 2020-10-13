Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Constitution has many features but special feature is importance of duties: PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Constitution has many features but special feature is importance of duties: PM Modi

Constitution has many features but special feature is importance of duties: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conferencing on November 26.

At the event, PM said, "Our Constitution has many features but a special feature is importance of duties.

Gandhi was very keen on it.

He saw close link b/w rights and duties.

He felt that once we perform our duties, rights will automatically be safeguarded."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of 26/11 terror attacks [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of 26/11 terror attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conferencing on November 26. While addressing the event, PM paid tribute to the people who died in 26/11 terror attacks and said, "This day in 2008, terrorists from Pakistan attacked Mumbai. Many including foreign citizens, policemen died. I pay tribute to them. India can't forget those wounds. Today India is fighting terrorism with new policies. I also bow down to our security personnel fighting terror."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

PM says 'One Nation, One Election' need of India

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for 'One Nation, One Election', saying it is the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact..
IndiaTimes

Centre may pay for vaccination drive, announcement likely in Budget 2021

 PM Narendra Modi will visit the Serum Institute of India in Pune on Saturday to understand the process of COVID-19 vaccine production and distribution
DNA

Centre may pay for vaccination drive, announcement likely in Budegt 2021

 PM Narendra Modi will visit the Serum Institute of India in Pune on Saturday to understand the process of COVID-19 vaccine production and distribution
DNA

Mahatma Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi Leader of the campaign for India's independence from British rule

Lost an irreplaceable comrade: Sonia Gandhi on Patel's demise

 Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled senior party leader Ahmed Patel's demise on Wednesday, saying she has lost an "irreplaceable comrade, a faithful..
IndiaTimes

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Satish Dhupelia dies of COVID-19 in South Africa

 Dhupelia's sister Uma Dhupelia-Mesthrie confirmed that her brother had died of COVID-19 related complications after he contracted the disease.
DNA
Giving clean chit to Gandhis as they can't do much right now: GN Azad [Video]

Giving clean chit to Gandhis as they can't do much right now: GN Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad backed party leadership (Gandhis) and said they can't do much due to prevailing COVID crisis. "I'm giving a clean chit to Gandhis as they can't do much right now due to COVID. There's no change in our demands. They've agreed to most of our demands. Our leadership should hold elections if they want to become a national alternative and revive the party," said GN Azad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Related videos from verified sources

'We're partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine': Indian Envoy to US [Video]

'We're partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine': Indian Envoy to US

Indian ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke on the priority of Indo-US ties. Sandhu said that President-elect Joe Biden was immediately focusing on the Covid-19 issue. He added that India will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:56Published
India will be significant partner for bulk production of COVID vaccine: Indian Envoy [Video]

India will be significant partner for bulk production of COVID vaccine: Indian Envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President-elect Joe Biden over phone on November 17. Both of them discussed various issues including the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Watch: Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti released after over a year in detention [Video]

Watch: Ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti released after over a year in detention

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was released on October 13 after spending more than a year in detention. She had been detained on August 5, 2019 as the Central government..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:32Published