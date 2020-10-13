Constitution has many features but special feature is importance of duties: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conferencing on November 26.

At the event, PM said, "Our Constitution has many features but a special feature is importance of duties.

Gandhi was very keen on it.

He saw close link b/w rights and duties.

He felt that once we perform our duties, rights will automatically be safeguarded."