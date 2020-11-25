Global  
 

UK borrowing to hit peacetime high amid COVID-19 emergency: Sunak

Rishi Sunak, UK chancellor, announces one-year spending plan and confirms foreign aid to be slashed.


Sunak explains decisions on public sector pay [Video]

Sunak explains decisions on public sector pay

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has explained the government’s decision to freeze public sector worker pay rises, apart from NHS doctors and nurses and those who earn below the median wage of £24,000. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Chancellor defends decision to cut foreign aid budget [Video]

Chancellor defends decision to cut foreign aid budget

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted Britain is not turning its back on the world's poorest as he defended the government's plan to cut the foreign aid budget. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Sunak: Across-the-board public sector pay rise not justifiable [Video]

Sunak: Across-the-board public sector pay rise not justifiable

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says that he could not justify an across-the-boardpublic sector pay rise - the NHS was not included in this decision.

Chancellor: Public sector pay pause for reasons of fairness [Video]

Chancellor: Public sector pay pause for reasons of fairness

Rishi Sunak has said that the pay pause to some public sector workers is "for reasons of fairness". In his Spending Review, Rishi Sunak said nurses, doctors and others in the NHS will get a pay rise, but for the rest of the public sector, any increase will be paused, affecting firefighters, teachers, the armed forces, police, civil servants, council and Government agency staff. Mr Sunak added that the lowest paid public sector staff - those earning below £24,000 - would see their pay increased by at least £250. During a visit to Hammersmith Hospital, the Chancellor said it "wouldn't be fair or right to have an across-the-board increase in public sector pay". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK borrowing to hit peacetime high as economy faces COVID-19 emergency

Britain will borrow almost 400 billion pounds this year to pay for the massive coronavirus hit to its...
Japan Today - Published