Elton John supports pal The Weeknd in Grammys snub row

Elton John has thrown his support behind The Weeknd after the hitmaker was snubbed by Grammy Awards voters.


Elton John Elton John English rock singer-songwriter, composer and pianist

Elton John partners with TikTok for World AIDS Day livestream [Video]

Elton John partners with TikTok for World AIDS Day livestream

Elton John is teaming up with bosses at TikTok via his AIDS Foundation for a special partnership on World AIDS Day.

Elton John's father-in-law dies aged 90 [Video]

Elton John's father-in-law dies aged 90

The Rocket Man star's husband David Furnish announced the passing of his father Jack in an emotional post on Instagram on Sunday.

The Weeknd The Weeknd Canadian singer, songwriter, actor and record producer

The Weeknd lashes out at Grammys after receiving zero nominations

 "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency," he wrote.
Grammys Chief Denies Super Bowl Tied to Weeknd's Snub, Any 'Corrupt' Behavior

 The Weeknd's Grammys snub had nothing to do with him playing the Super Bowl ... at least according to the Recording Academy Chief. Harvey Mason Jr. -- interim..
ShowBiz Minute: Markle, Grammys, Monolith

 The Duchess of Sussex reveals she had a miscarriage in July; Beyonce scores multiple Grammy nominations, the Weeknd snubbed; Monolith found in south eastern..
Grammy Award Grammy Award Annual American music industry achievement awards by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States

Jacob Collier: The Grammy nominee making music in his childhood bedroom

 Jacob Collier is up for Album of the Year against Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift.
Alex Trebek Overlooked for Spoken Word Grammy, Simon & Schuster Appealing

 Alex Trebek was mysteriously dissed by the Grammys, because they declined to give him a nomination for his memoir, despite the publisher submitting his name for..
Related videos from verified sources

The Weeknd Received Zero Nominations For the 2021 Grammys [Video]

The Weeknd Received Zero Nominations For the 2021 Grammys

The Weeknd’s new album, ‘After Hours’, was widely expected to win big at the 2021 Grammys, however, those hopes were crushed when the nominations were released on Tuesday, revealing that the..

BTS' Reacts to First Grammy Nomination, Recording Academy Chief Responds to The Weeknd & More News | Billboard News [Video]

BTS' Reacts to First Grammy Nomination, Recording Academy Chief Responds to The Weeknd & More News | Billboard News

BTS' Reacts to First Grammy Nomination, Recording Academy Chief Responds to The Weeknd & More News | Billboard News

The Weeknd Reacts To Grammys Snub [Video]

The Weeknd Reacts To Grammys Snub

The Weeknd calls out the Recording Academy after he was completely shut out from the 2021 Grammy nominations.

