Why farmers in Bangladesh are protesting a plan to repair a dam

Thousands of farmers in northern Bangladesh are protesting against a government plan they say will have a negative effect on their livelihoods.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Bangladesh Country in South Asia Bangladeshi police unit accused of torture and murder



Human rights groups say law enforcement agencies are often used by the governing parties to repress opposition and dissent. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:01 Published now 'Mamata scared; turning Bengal into Bangladesh': BJP attacks TMC | WB election



Dilip Ghosh, president of BJP's West Bengal unit, trained his guns on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the poll campaign picks up pace. Ghosh said Banerjee gets terrified whenever senior BJP leaders like PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah visit the state. He was reacting to the Trinamool Congress chief calling BJP leaders 'outsiders' following Shah's recent trip. Ghosh also repeated his charge that the TMC is turning Bengal into Bangladesh. A day earlier, Union minister Rajnath Singh said that the BJP may even end up winning a 2/3rd majority in the state. He was speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Bengal is set to go to polls early next year. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:53 Published now Bangladeshi cargo vessel 'MV Maa' likely to be converted into restaurant at Visakhapatnam



Visakhapatnam administration proposes to convert Bangladeshi vessel 'MV Maa' into a floating restaurant after obtaining statutory clearance and clearance from its owner. 'MV Maa', anchored at Vizag Port Trust, drifted into sea in October, when its anchor broke and is at Tenneti Park now. Speaking to ANI, Visakhapatnam District Collector (DC), Sri V Vinay Chand said, "Vessels' fuel was fully offloaded to prevent further sinking. Process of various clearances is going on. State government can take it up as a tourism project." "We are thinking of a floating restaurant. However, we are awaiting all the formal clearances," he added. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:20 Published on November 27, 1053