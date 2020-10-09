RBI Governor addresses 4th FEDAI Annual Day via video conferencing



The Reserve Bank of India has announced that key interest rates will remain unchanged and decided to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance to support growth amid the pandemic. ‘The accommodative stance would remain as long as necessary, at least through the current financial year and into the next year to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of Covid-19 while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward,’ Das said. Announcing the monetary policy, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the deep contractions of quarter one of 2021 now seem to be behind us and silver linings are visible. He also added that India’s focus must now shift from containment to revival in the days ahead. Das however also said that India’s GDP would contract by 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The RBI governor added that the GDP growth may come out of contraction and turn positive by quarter four. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:38 Published on January 1, 1970 Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5% in FY 2021: RBI



Reserve Bank of India Central banking institution of India SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on state of economy, banking & NPAs l #HTLS2020



SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara spoke on the state of the economy, the way forward and the RBI proposal to allow business houses into banking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. Khara said that second quarter has seen some change and there is a revival in demand post the unlock announcement by the government. On the RBI’s proposal to allow corporate houses into banking, Khara said that as long as corporate governance is tight the ownership structure should not be much of an issue. The SBI Chairman also spoke on the recent Yes Bank crisis and the state of MSMEs in the post lockdown world. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 32:28 Published now Rs 25,000 limit on Lakshmi Vilas Bank withdrawal irks customers after moratorium



The Government of India placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for a month on the advice of the Reserve Bank of India. A limit of Rs 25,000 has been placed on withdrawals by customers. RBI has allowed some exceptions like medical treatment, higher education fees, and marriage, to allow higher withdrawals. RBI cited serious deterioration in LVB's finances for the decision. The central bank has also mooted the merger of the troubled lender with DBS Bank India, the local unit of Singapore's largest bank. Meanwhile, customers are worried about the withdrawal limit, calling it too low. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:08 Published on January 1, 1970