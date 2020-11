Chrissy Teigen has apologised to her Twitter followers for attacking a British reporter after he criticised Meghan Markle's decision to share her miscarriage news.

Prince Harry's wife, Duchess Meghan of Sussex, is not the first royal to talk about her miscarriage.

Meghan Markle Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage, ViacomCBS Cancels 'One Day at a Time' & More Top News | THR News Meghan Markle reveals that she suffered a miscarriage this past summer, ViacomCBS cancels 'One Day at a Time' and Jimmy Kimmel takes shots at Donald Trump and Randy Quaid. Here are today's (11/25) stories.

Britain's Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with her second child in July. Elizabeth Palmer reports.

"I definitely give myself permission to have complete and utter grief," Chrissy Teigen said with John Legend on "Good Morning America."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen detail 'utter grief' in first joint interview since losing son John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have opened up about their "complete and utter grief" in their first joint TV interview since they suffered a miscarriage at the end of September.

