Covid-19: International flights suspended till December 31st, select flights allowed|Oneindia News

As the Coronavirus Pandemic rages on in India, the International flights to and from India have been suspended till December 31.

Flights will fly only on select routes on a case-to-case basis.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) made the announcement in a circular on Thursday.

These restrictions are not applicable to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by the DGCA.

However, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the bilateral ‘air bubble’ arrangements with selected countries since July.

#Covid-19 #InternationalFlights #VandeBharatMission