Megan Fox files for divorce

Megan Fox has called time on her marriage to Brian Austin Green, months after going public with her new man, Machine Gun Kelly.


Megan Fox Files to Divorce Brian Austin Green

 Megan Fox apparently has a great thing going with Machine Gun Kelly ... good enough that she's decided to pull the trigger and divorce Brian Austin Green. The..
Megan Fox unveils sweet tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox unveils sweet tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has debuted her sweet tattoo tribute to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox attacks ex for posting Halloween photo of youngest son on Instagram

Megan Fox attacks ex for posting Halloween photo of youngest son on Instagram

Megan Fox has taken aim at her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, for posting a Halloween costume snap featuring the former couple's four-year-old son, Journey, on Instagram.

Megan Fox Officially Files For Divorce From Brian Austin Green

It’s really over between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. According to The Blast, the 34-year-old...
Megan Fox's Brian Austin Green drama amid MGK relationship

Megan Fox's Brian Austin Green drama amid MGK relationship

Megan Fox just made her red carpet debut at the AMAs with Machine Gun Kelly -- and she debuted a new collarbone tattoo that many think is for her new beau. "El pistolero" means "the shooter" en..

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at 2020 AMAs

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at 2020 AMAs

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their first major public appearance at the American Music Awards

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Made Their Red Carpet Debut at the AMAs

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Made Their Red Carpet Debut at the AMAs

After a few months of dating, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made things official.

