Diego Maradona dies at 60: Naples pays tribute to Argentine football legend

Why Did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Have Trouble Voting?



On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tried to vote in the 2020 elections. He learned his primary address had been changed without his consent. Investigators found his address had been changed through a web browser at a home in Naples, Florida. Anthony Guevara, 20, was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Guevara was charged with altering a voter registration without consent and unauthorized access of a computer. DeSantis was ultimately able to vote in the election.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970