Diego Maradona dies at 60: Naples pays tribute to Argentine football legend

Football fans and players across the world are deeply saddened after sudden demise of soccer superstar Diego Maradona. Local football team in Manipur's Imphal paid homage of reverence to Argentinian football legend. Maradona died due to heart attack on Nov 25 at the age of 60. While speaking to ANI, a football player said, "Yesterday was a great loss. We're greatly pained by his demise." Maradona had won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all-time.
People in Naples have been paying for two COVID-19 tests, one for themselves and one for a stranger who can't afford it. The principle is inspired by the Italian city's coffee shop culture. View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:12Published
On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tried to vote in the 2020 elections. He learned his primary address had been changed without his consent. Investigators found his address had been changed through a web browser at a home in Naples, Florida. Anthony Guevara, 20, was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Guevara was charged with altering a voter registration without consent and unauthorized access of a computer. DeSantis was ultimately able to vote in the election.