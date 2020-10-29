Global  
 

Diego Maradona dies at 60: Naples pays tribute to Argentine football legend

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:42s - Published
Diego Maradona dies at 60: Naples pays tribute to Argentine football legend
Diego Maradona dies at 60: Naples pays tribute to Argentine football legend

Imphal's local football team pays homage to soccer superstar Diego Maradona [Video]

Imphal's local football team pays homage to soccer superstar Diego Maradona

Football fans and players across the world are deeply saddened after sudden demise of soccer superstar Diego Maradona. Local football team in Manipur's Imphal paid homage of reverence to Argentinian football legend. Maradona died due to heart attack on Nov 25 at the age of 60. While speaking to ANI, a football player said, "Yesterday was a great loss. We're greatly pained by his demise." Maradona had won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all-time.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
"He created football': Maradona's death plunges Naples, football into mourning [Video]

"He created football': Maradona's death plunges Naples, football into mourning

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:45Published

Diego Maradona dies: Guillem Balague on 'the magician, the cheat, the god, the flawed genius'

 Guillem Balague has spent much of 2020 working on a Diego Maradona book - and it has opened his eyes about a man he thought he already knew.
Diego Maradona, Argentinian Football Legend, Dies at Age 60

Diego Maradona, Argentinian Football Legend, Dies at Age 60 After suffering a heart attack, Argentinian legendary football player, Diego Maradona, died at the...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsIndian ExpressSBS


Football legend Diego Maradona dies - reports

Football legend Diego Maradona dies - reports Football legend Diego Maradona has died at age 60 according to reports in Argentina.The Argentine...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •UpworthySBSMid-Day


Diego Maradona was a maestro of football: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Argentina legend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid homage to Argentina football leagend Diego Maradona, who passed...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Indian Express



World mourns soccer great Diego Maradona [Video]

World mourns soccer great Diego Maradona

Fans from Argentina to Italy have paid tribute to soccer great Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack on Wednesday at age 60. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published
Argentinians clap in tribute to Diego Maradona un Buenos Aires [Video]

Argentinians clap in tribute to Diego Maradona un Buenos Aires

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Police, journalists outside Diego Maradona's residence after football legend dies [Video]

Police, journalists outside Diego Maradona's residence after football legend dies

Police officers and journalists gathered outside Diego Maradona's residence after it was announced the football legend had died of a heart attack.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published