Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Trump Pardons Michael Flynn, Former National Security Adviser
President Donald Trump announced Flynn's pardon on Wednesday via Twitter.

AP Top Stories November 26 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday November 26th: California sets coronavirus one day record; Strong wind and fire danger in Southern California; President Trump..
USATODAY.com
Trump pardons former adviser Flynn [Video]

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published

Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn

 President Trump announced Wednesday that he's pardoning Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about..
CBS News

Trump reportedly has plans to pardon Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with Russia

President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a series of pardons between now and when he leaves...
Business Insider - Published

President Trump pardons Michael Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn on...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •Japan Today


Trump pardons former national security adviser Flynn

President Donald Trump pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Wednesday, the...
The Age - Published Also reported by •CBS News



President Trump Pardons Michael Flynn While President-Elect Biden Makes Urgent Plea [Video]

President Trump Pardons Michael Flynn While President-Elect Biden Makes Urgent Plea

President-elect Joe Biden made an urgent plea on Thanksgiving Eve while President Donald Trump pardoned Michael Flynn, a key figure in the Russia investigation; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published
Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn [Video]

Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

Tom Wait reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:42Published
Pres. Trump tweets 'full pardon' for ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn [Video]

Pres. Trump tweets 'full pardon' for ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn pleaded guilty three years ago to lying about his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:40Published