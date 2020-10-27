2 jawans lost lives in terrorist attack near Srinagar

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI
Two jawans succumbed to injuries after terrorist attacked security personnel in HMT area near Srinagar on November 26, informed Kashmir IGP, Vijay Kumar.

He said, "3 terrorists started shooting at our Army soldiers.

Two jawans were critically injured and reportedly succumbed to injuries.

Jaish has active movement here, by evening we'll identify the group.

Terrorists fled in a car and were armed.

2 are probably Pakistani and one local."


Jammu and Kashmir: Terror attack on Army patrol near Srinagar; two jawans martyred

 Jammu and Kashmir Police SOG and CRPF Valley QAT rushed to the spot to cordon off the area. Operation is underway to nab the attackers.
