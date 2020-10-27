2 jawans lost lives in terrorist attack near Srinagar

Two jawans succumbed to injuries after terrorist attacked security personnel in HMT area near Srinagar on November 26, informed Kashmir IGP, Vijay Kumar.

He said, "3 terrorists started shooting at our Army soldiers.

Two jawans were critically injured and reportedly succumbed to injuries.

Jaish has active movement here, by evening we'll identify the group.

Terrorists fled in a car and were armed.

2 are probably Pakistani and one local."