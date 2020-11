Capuchin Soup Kitchen meeting the needs of metro Detroiters this Thanksgiving, despite COVID-19 Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:50s - Published 21 seconds ago Capuchin Soup Kitchen meeting the needs of metro Detroiters this Thanksgiving, despite COVID-19 This Thanksgiving, Capuchin Soup Kitchen continues to meet the needs of hungry metro Detroiters, offering Thanksgiving meals "to-go" at the Connor 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend