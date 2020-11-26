Global  
 

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Thanksgiving Day top stories
Here are the top stories on Thanksgiving Day

Fire has now been identified.hi) sterrett..

His family has been notified.

We don't know much about the victim..

The fire took place at simply self storage back on november 12.

The location is on the east side of town near meijer, multiple fire crews were needed to contain the fire.

News 18 is still working on getting more information about the fire and victim.

Another 6-thousand hoosiers tested positive for covid-19 as of the latest report.

More than 312- thousand people have tested positive since the pandemic began.

63 more deaths were also reported.

Tippecanoe county reported 140 new cases and no new deaths.

For a county-by-county breakdown, head to wlfi dot com.




