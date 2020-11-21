Global  
 

Matt Hancock outlines new regional Covid tiers in England

Matt Hancock outlines new regional Covid tiers in England

Matt Hancock outlines new regional Covid tiers in England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has outlined new regional Covid tiers in England in the country’s fight against Covid-19.

Report by Patelr.

Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown [Video]

Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown

Matt Hancock has told MPs that the Tier 3 restrictions imposed before thesecond national lockdown in England were not strong enough. The Prime Ministerhas since unveiled beefed-up tiered restrictions which are due to come intoplace next month. Mr Hancock told a joint session of the Health and SocialCare Committee and Science and Technology Committee: “The trigger thatpersuaded me that we needed to go into national lockdown, having beenessentially the architect of the tiered system and a big supporter of it, wasthat we saw case rates going up suddenly and quite sharply in almost everypart of England."

Boris Johnson's feed cuts out during coronavirus debate [Video]

Boris Johnson's feed cuts out during coronavirus debate

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's feed goes mute when answering a question fromMark Harper on coronavirus in the House of Commons. Matt Hancock finishes thequestion after a short delay.

Covid: Mass testing in Liverpool sees 'remarkable decline' in cases

 Coronavirus cases are down by more than two-thirds in Liverpool, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says.
BBC News
Hancock hopes to begin Covid vaccine rollout in December [Video]

Hancock hopes to begin Covid vaccine rollout in December

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he hopes the rollout of a new Covid vaccine can begin next month, with the bulk of the deployment continuing in the new year. The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, could prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus and up to 90% if a lower dose is used.

Coronavirus pandemic: Covid pushing more in France into poverty [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: Covid pushing more in France into poverty

Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 [Video]

Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday after several Ravens players and staff members were placed on the COVID-19 Reserve List.

Thousands of mink culled over COVID fears rise from mass grave

 Police in Denmark say thousands of the dead animals were pushed back up through the soil by pressure caused by gasses from decomposition.
CBS News

PM departs Downing St ahead of tiers statement in Commons [Video]

PM departs Downing St ahead of tiers statement in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has departed Downing Street ahead of a statement in the House of Commons on how England's regional tiers will be set out.

Labour concerned over lack of extra support for Tier-3 areas [Video]

Labour concerned over lack of extra support for Tier-3 areas

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says she is concerned for the lack of financial support for areas that will stay in Tier-3 restrictions.

Sunak explains decisions on public sector pay [Video]

Sunak explains decisions on public sector pay

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has explained the government's decision to freeze public sector worker pay rises, apart from NHS doctors and nurses and those who earn below the median wage of £24,000.

Chancellor defends decision to cut foreign aid budget [Video]

Chancellor defends decision to cut foreign aid budget

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted Britain is not turning its back on the world's poorest as he defended the government's plan to cut the foreign aid budget.

Matt Hancock to announce new Covid tiers for Cambs this morning

The new 'tougher' system will see more of England living under tier two and three restrictions before...
Cambridge News - Published

Live updates as Staffordshire set to find out which tier it will be in

Staffordshire, along with the rest of the country, will today find out which tiers they will be...
Burton Mail - Published

Kent placed into Tier 3 restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced the areas that would go into each of the new COVID-19...
Folkestone Herald - Published


Boris Johnson: Vaccine and mass testing mean things will look different by Easter [Video]

Boris Johnson: Vaccine and mass testing mean things will look different by Easter

Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that "things will lookand feel very different" after Easter, with a vaccine and mass testing. But hewarned the months ahead "will be hard,..

Matt Hancock gives details of coronavirus vaccine rollout [Video]

Matt Hancock gives details of coronavirus vaccine rollout

Health Secretary Matt Hancock discusses the roll-out of the new coronavirusvaccine, with the Oxford vaccine proving 70% effective.

What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK? [Video]

What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK?

Boris Johnson ordered England to stay at home in a second national lockdown,Scotland is in tiers, Wales is out of a firebreak and Northern Ireland isimposing new restrictions.

