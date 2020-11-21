Matt Hancock outlines new regional Covid tiers in England

Matt Hancock has told MPs that the Tier 3 restrictions imposed before thesecond national lockdown in England were not strong enough. The Prime Ministerhas since unveiled beefed-up tiered restrictions which are due to come intoplace next month. Mr Hancock told a joint session of the Health and SocialCare Committee and Science and Technology Committee: “The trigger thatpersuaded me that we needed to go into national lockdown, having beenessentially the architect of the tiered system and a big supporter of it, wasthat we saw case rates going up suddenly and quite sharply in almost everypart of England."
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he hopes the rollout of a new Covid vaccine can begin next month, with the bulk of the deployment continuing in the new year.
The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, could prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus and up to 90% if a lower dose is used.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has departed Downing Street ahead of a statement in the House of Commons on how England's regional tiers will be set out.
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says she is concerned for the lack of financial support for areas that will stay in Tier-3 restrictions.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has explained the government's decision to freeze public sector worker pay rises, apart from NHS doctors and nurses and those who earn below the median wage of £24,000.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted Britain is not turning its back on the world's poorest as he defended the government's plan to cut the foreign aid budget.