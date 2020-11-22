Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thanksgiving Day Parade To Be Scaled Back

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Thanksgiving Day Parade To Be Scaled Back
This year's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City will not have any crowds.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

No Spectators Allowed At Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

No Spectators Allowed At Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Watch VideoMacy's showed off some of its new balloons for its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •UpworthyJust Jared Jr


Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade amid COVID-19: What you need to know

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade amid COVID-19: What you need to know Israelis can watch the pre-recorded festivities on YouTube starting at 4 p.m. Israel Time on...
Jerusalem Post - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Metro Detroit Forecast: Cloudy, but drying out for Thanksgiving Day [Video]

Metro Detroit Forecast: Cloudy, but drying out for Thanksgiving Day

Some morning fog and drizzle, but overall it's going to be a cloudy and dry Thanksgiving Day with temperatures near 50°.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:02Published
America's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit goes virtual [Video]

America's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit goes virtual

America's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit is going virtual this year, a change people didn't see coming amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:37Published
Woman still running virtual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving [Video]

Woman still running virtual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving

America's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit is going virtual this year, a change people didn't see coming amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:04Published