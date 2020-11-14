Biden Urges Americans to ‘Recommit’ Themselves to Fight Against COVID-19

Crews scoured an area nearly the size of Delaware, about 2,066 square miles, over 38 hours before suspending the search on Tuesday night.

President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet is coming into sharper focus as he gears up to announce key nominations this week. He has selected Tony Blinken to serve as..

President-elect Joe Biden held a press event in Wilmington, Delaware, to introduce key members of his future administration: Antony Blinken, his nominee for..

President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the transition process as he weighs filling more key Cabinet posts in the coming weeks. He can now start..

Explainer: What to expect from Biden's foreign policy [NFA] The following are some of the policy issues that President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy team face as they seek to turn the page on President Donald Trump's sometimes chaotic foreign policy. Megan Revell reports.

Joe Biden Becomes First Presidential Candidate to Receive 80 Million Votes President-elect Joe Biden has officially received the most votes cast for a presidential candidate in US history.