The Rescue Mission provides 'Blessings to Go' meals for Thanksgiving

For many years, the Rescue Mission has hosted both a traditional sit-down and carry-out meal for homeless residents and the community on Thanksgiving Day, but there wasn’t a sit down dinner this year because of the pandemic.

Tonight --the rescue mission is providing thanksgiving meals a little early this year.

People were able to pick up a meal from 4 to 7 this evening.there was a limit of six boxes per individual.

This is the only day the special thanksgiving menu will be provided.for those involved..

Its all about giving back to the community.

Free, regular to-go meals are also available to the community on thanksgiving day and daily at 7 am, noon