Joe Biden Becomes First Presidential Candidate to Receive 80 Million Votes

President-elect Joe Biden has officially received the most votes cast for a presidential candidate in US history.


US election: Donald Trump says Joe Biden has to 'prove' his 80 million votes to get into White House

 Mere hours after finally conceding the election to Joe Biden if the democrat won the Electoral College vote, Donald Trump has now flipped back to his previous..
New Zealand Herald

'Calling an election unfair does not make it so': Appeals court denies Trump campaign's effort to overturn Biden's win in Pennsylvania

 In rejecting Trump's appeal, a judge wrote, "calling an election unfair does not make it so," and said Trump offered no evidence of wrongdoing.
USATODAY.com
S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs [Video]

S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs

On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases. Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record high. On Thursday Pres. Donald Trump said he'd hand over power when the Electoral College certifies President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. The US reported 125,082 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. That brought the seven-day average to 163,831, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Deaths topped 254,000, and hospitalizations jumped above 90,000. The stock market's "fear gauge" fell as low as 19.51 on Friday, dropping amid low trading volumes to its lowest level since the pandemic began.

President Trump pushes baseless voter fraud claims as more of his campaign lawsuits fail

 President Trump is still refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election, casting false doubt on the 80 million votes President-elect Biden received en route..
CBS News

E.P.A.’s Final Deregulatory Rush Runs Into Open Staff Resistance

 As President Trump's Environmental Protection Agency rushes to complete its regulatory rollbacks, agency staff, emboldened by the Biden victory, moves to stand..
NYTimes.com

Biden becomes the first presidential candidate in US history to win 80 million votes — and counting

President-elect Joe Biden continues to shatter the record for total votes since Election Day, per...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Biden's margin of victory over Trump surpasses 6 million votes

President-elect Joe Biden's margin of victory over President Donald Trump surpassed 6 million votes...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsy


Biden approaches 80 million votes in historic victory

Biden approaches 80 million votes in historic victory President-elect Joe Biden’s winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Newsy



Trump's Conditions For Leaving The White House [Video]

Trump's Conditions For Leaving The White House

President Donald Trump took to Twitter and gave his conditions for leaving the White House. President-elect Joe Biden would have to prove his election win was not fraudulent. Just a day earlier,..

President Trump Continues To Insist Election Was Stolen [Video]

President Trump Continues To Insist Election Was Stolen

Natalie Brand reports Trump said he will leave office is the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

Protesters rally outside LA mayor's house amid rumours he may join Biden's team [Video]

Protesters rally outside LA mayor's house amid rumours he may join Biden's team

A group of protesters gathered outside the home of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti after rumours suggested he may join Joe Biden's administration.

