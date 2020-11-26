Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago

Two young men from the Fort Wayne area are making a difference for a second year with their Thanksgiving food drive.

Upgrade the World, Inc. prepares to deliver meals on Thanksgiving

Upgrade the world inc is founded by trell jones and donovan mclisterthey fed nineteen families last year through various donations.and are doing the same in kimmel indiana.on thanksgiving day, they will deliver the meals throughout the community for those who have already signed up.

They also deliver outside of the fort wayne area.

They will start deliveries tomorrow at nine a-m.

If you missed the sign up, jones says you can reach out to them through direct message on facebook at upgrade the world inc's