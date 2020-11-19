Under the Hood - GMK 112620

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 days ago

Talks about some of the new warning lights that come up on our dashboard.

Taylor mcneil: hi, folks.

It's taylor withs&s tire, richmond road.

Warning lights on your dashboard are nothing new,but some of the messages are.

Today we're going to talk about some of thoselights and what they mean.

This is a tpms light.

If it's illuminated on yourdash, it can mean a number of different things.

It might mean that you have alow tire.

If it's blinking, may actually tell you that you have a tire pressuresensor that's bad.

This is the battery life.

If this is on your dash, it may bean issue with the battery, but it might also be an issue with the chargingsystem of your vehicle, which would be the alternator.

This is an oil light,which is separate from a maintenance light.

If this light is on your dash, itmay mean that you actually have an oil pressure issue or your oil is very low.

Taylor mcneil: if your abs light is on,that's the antilock brake system.

If it's on it can be many different things,possibly being a speed sensor in one of the wheels or an issue with the wholeantilock brake system itself.

When that check engine light comes on and stayson, that means there is a malfunction in your motor.

If that light is blinking,you're in critical condition.

It's time to shut off the motor and get it towedto a service station.

If you do see one of these lights come on, now you may bea little bit more prepared.

Bring it by a service station and let it getchecked out.

I'm taylor mcneil at s&s tire, richmond road.

That's your tipof the day from under the hood.

