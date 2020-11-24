Global  
 

Wild Lights: Holiday Light Show Helps Those In Need

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Wild Lights: Holiday Light Show Helps Those In Need
11262020_5 am

Christmas colors... and one famous display in jessamine kentucky is helping those in need..

Zachary nielson is behind the display.

He was only ten- years-old the first time he lit up his house.

Now...he's 14 with a holiday show of over three thousand lights.

Lights that'll brighten up the night sky and bring some positivity to a tough year.

Zachary :"i love seeing people happy and i love helping people because there's some people in this world that just don't have what they need."

Nielson is collecting donations for porter memorial baptist church's packing the pantry ministry.

Wild lights kicks off on tomorrow and goes until january..

For more on when you can see the display..and how to donate..

Head to our website..wtvq.com there youll also find information about several other shows in the across the region.

Time is... coming up




