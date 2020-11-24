Puducherry CM visits cyclone 'Nivar' affected areas

Chief Minister of Puducherry, V Narayanasamy visited 'Cyclone Nivar' affected areas in Uppalam on November 26.

He also walked in heavily water-logged streets along with officials to review situation.

The cyclone 'Nivar' hit the coastal areas of Puducherry and affected Tamil Nadu in wee hours of Nov 26.