Puducherry CM visits cyclone 'Nivar' affected areas

People evacuated from low-lying areas in Puducherry will be provided with every essential item like water, hand sanitizer and face mask, said Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy ahead of sever cyclonic storm Nivar. "Central control room is operating from State Disaster Management control room to provide help to the public. People from low-lying areas have been evacuated. They will be provided with food, water, hand sanitizers and face masks. The fishermen advised not to venture into the sea," said CM Narayanasamy.
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) and Karaikal during midnight on November 25 and early hours of November 26. Speaking to ANI, Director General of Meteorology (DGM) of India Meteorological Department, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, "Cyclone Nivar is gradually intensifying. It could cause structural damage, uprooting of trees, damage to thatched/tin houses, and damage to banana and paddy crops." "There will be strong winds and heavy rain. The most impact will be in Puducherry and Karaikal," he added.
The parts of Chennai received rainfall on November 24. The city received rainfall ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'Cyclone Nivar' is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of November 25.
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi Palaniswami visited a relief camp in Devanampattinam of Cuddalore district to meet people affected by 'Cyclone Nivar'. He also distributed relief materials among them. The cyclone 'Nivar' hit the coastal areas of Puducherry and affected Tamil Nadu on wee hours of Nov 26.
Speaking on the 'Cyclone Nivar,' Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Randeep Rana on November 26 stated that the landfall happened yesterday at midnight and now..
Chennai witnessed spell of strong winds after Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry on November 26. Water-logging was also witnessed in parts of Chennai city following overnight rainfall due to..