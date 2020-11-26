Tips to Keep Yourself From Overeating

Cleveland Clinic consultant Kristin Kirkpatrick says to stop eating when you are no longer hungry.

Eat until you’re not hungry, not until you’re full.

Kirkpatrick also recommends to set rules for yourself and measure your hunger on a scale.

With one at your hungriest and 10 at your fullest, she says to stop eating when you reach seven.

What about when you go out to dinner?.

If you eat a big appetizer, Kirkpatrick recommends eating a little of your main course and taking the rest to go.

You don’t want to be full, and you don’t want to be hungry; you want to be at a status quo.

Kirkpatrick also says to prepare yourself if you will not have access to food for awhile.

This means packing something for later to satisfy your needs.

Kirkpatrick says this is better than eating too much early on in one sitting