Happy Birthday, DJ Khaled!

Khaled Mohamed Khaled turns 45 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the DJ.

1.

Khaled was the DJ for the hip hop group, Terror Squad.

2.

He named his son, Asahd, the executive producer of his album, ‘Grateful.’.

3.

He co-owns the soul food restaurant, The Licking.

4.

Khaled became Snapchat famous after posting videos about the “keys to success.”.

5.

He once faked a proposal to Nicki Minaj to promote his song, “I Wanna Be With You.”.

