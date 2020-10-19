Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Covid restrictions announced: Who is in what tier and what does it mean?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:59s - Published
New Covid restrictions announced: Who is in what tier and what does it mean?

New Covid restrictions announced: Who is in what tier and what does it mean?

A breakdown of the rules for the three different coronavirus tiers in Englandand a look at which regions are in which tier.

Only Cornwall, the Isle of Wighand the Isles of Scilly are in Tier 1, with the rest of the country facingtougher restrictions.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trump Encourages Thanksgiving Gatherings and Supreme Court Paves the Way

 Donald Trump is clearly angry -- enraged -- which is the only explanation for the revenge he seems to want to exact on the American people, because he's goosing..
TMZ.com

Travel Insurance During Coronavirus Pandemic: What To Know

 A spate of new travel insurance policies have begun covering Covid-19, just as many international destinations begin to require it. Here’s what to look for.
NYTimes.com

U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria celebrate Thanksgiving under the shadow of COVID-19

 For many U.S. service members deployed in the Middle East, there'll be no festive Thanksgiving lunch on Thursday. Instead, they're practicing strict social..
CBS News

Even war and COVID fail to dampen U.S. troops' Thanksgiving spirit

 More than 100 service members have COVID-19 at a single base in Iraq, but the doctor in charge says the invisible enemy has united the troops in a way he's never..
CBS News

Isles of Scilly Isles of Scilly Chain of islands off the south-westernmost point of mainland Britain

'Alien' barnacles washed up on Isles of Scilly

 Thousands of goose barnacles wash up on the Isles of Scilly.
BBC News

Cornwall Cornwall County of England

More than 100 test positive for Covid at Kepak meat plant

 About 80% of those involved at the Cornwall factory were asymptomatic.
BBC News
Care home testing scheme to reunite families after months [Video]

Care home testing scheme to reunite families after months

A pilot scheme that would allow relatives of care home residents access to regular testing so they can visit loved ones, is being rolled out in Cornwall, Devon and Hampshire. But many families across England still remain separated from their relatives. Christine Igoe is desperate to be reunited with her mum Janet before Christmas. She says her mum's condition has rapidly deteriorated in the last nine months. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Duchess of Cornwall records message to mark World Osteoporosis Day 2020 [Video]

Duchess of Cornwall records message to mark World Osteoporosis Day 2020

Courtesy: Clarence House President of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, TheDuchess of Cornwall, has recorded a video message for the Royal OsteoporosisSociety and the International Osteoporosis Foundation to mark WorldOsteoporosis Day 2020.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Councils remain in dark about plans for new tier system

Councils remain in dark about plans for new tier system Many parts of England face being plunged back into tough new Covid restrictions once the latest...
Bristol Post - Published

Worcestershire placed into Tier 2 under new Covid restrictions - what this means

Worcestershire placed into Tier 2 under new Covid restrictions - what this means Here's the new rules Worcestershire residents have to live by
Tamworth Herald - Published

Hancock to reveal what tier different parts of England will be in

Hancock to reveal what tier different parts of England will be in Millions of people are facing tough new COVID restrictions as the government brings in a tier system...
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Swathes of England to face toughest Tier 3 restrictions [Video]

Swathes of England to face toughest Tier 3 restrictions

Matt Hancock announces new Covid Tiers, which will be introduced following theend of England's second national lockdown on December 2. The Health Secretarysaid the lockdown has “successfully turned..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
How England's new three-tier COVID system will work [Video]

How England's new three-tier COVID system will work

England’s national lockdown will end on 2 December, and return to the three-tier system of local restrictions.Boris Johnson has said this will be a “tougher” version of the previous three-tier..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 02:16Published
What will be allowed in the new tier system? [Video]

What will be allowed in the new tier system?

Boris Johnson has set out new measures to stop the spread of coronavirus inEngland through the winter. Here is what will and will not be allowed undereach tier.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published