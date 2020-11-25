Dilli Chalo protests intensify | Farmers throw barricades | Oneindia News

Angry farmers faced off with police personnel as they tried to march to Delhi and barricades set up at various state borders.

Violent scenes, prompting tear gas shells, water cannons from the police were seen.

Irate farmers even threw barricades off a bridge at Shambhu border as police stopped their movement to the capital.

