Pay it forward: Cameron couple is recognized for volunteer work and recent medical issues

Spread some holiday cheer with the second week of the "pay it forward" segment -- a chance to thank someone who has gone the extra mile to help others.

And part of the way we do that, is we share their story here on kq2 news -- and give them cash.

Tonight's pay it forward takes us to cameron, missouri, where kq2's danielle sachse visits with a family who says todays surprise, was the best thanksgiving yet..

Allen and BJ are heavily involved in the Cameron community. Over the years, the couple has led the Zion Prep homeschool academy and commanded the JROTC program for those in training. But, just a couple of months ago, Allen's community work came to a halt. One morning, Allen was rushed to the hospital for a spinal surgery, only to be told that he was diagnosed with cancer. Allen Reed, nominee: "It's very difficult not to be able to get out and go and be active like I was, but, I'll be back, I'll be back." After several trips to the hospital, Allen was finally able to come back home on Monday. BJ Reed, nominee: "It just seemed like everything was meant to be. Because if he hadn't contracted the bacterial infection, they wouldn't have found the cancer." Allen Reed, nominee: "I feel a little stronger with each passing day."

The community took notice in the events occurring with the Reed family, and wanted to step in and help. Sabrina Lovejoy, who nominated the Reeds: "I nominated you guys for the 'pay it forward' for channel 2. And you guys get to keep that money."

Allen Reed, nominee: "What a blessing!

Oh, that is so exciting!

Oh, thank you so much!" Sabrina Lovejoy, nominated the Reeds: "They are a big part of our community, and they do a lot for everyone around Cameron, and they never ask for anything in return." Allen Reed, nominee: "We just had to take the car to the mechanic shop last night because it broke down. And we sat here trying to figure out how we were going to take care of that and now we don't have to worry you can get your car out of the shop!

And we sat here trying to figure out how we were going to take care of that and now we don't have to worry you can get your car out of the shop!

That is wonderful!" BJ and Allen Reed say it's been a tough time... they have a few more hurdles to overcome, but with the help of the community, they know they will get there. Allen Reed: "I love helping the community out and I love the people in the community. And the community has been so good to us.

And the community has been so good to us.

We just love being able to help with whatever organizations we can.

And we just stay busy that way.

Whatever we can do to make cameron a better to want and come to live, we're all for sot: bj reed, nominee, "sweet girl, thank you so much."

Reporting, in st.

Reporting in St. Joseph, Danielle Sachse, KQ2 News. To nominate someone for pay it forward, you can also go to our website.