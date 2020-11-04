Foreign Secretary: UK's aid budget is to be cut with regret

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it is “with regret” that the UK’s aidbudget is to be cut but it is necessary as “every penny of public spendingwill rightly come under intense scrutiny”.

Raab: The US election is 'closer than anyone forecast' Dominic Raab has said that no matter the outcome of the election, the US, UK relationship will go from strength to strength. The foreign secretary added the race is "closer than anyone forecast".

Biden will have no greater ally than UK - Raab U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will have no closer ally or more dependable friend than Britain, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday (November 8).

Britain is considering pulling British judges from the bench of Hong Kong's top court following China's imposition of a sweeping anti-subversion law in Hong Kong..

