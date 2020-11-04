Foreign Secretary: UK's aid budget is to be cut with regret

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said it is "with regret" that the UK's aid budget is to be cut but added that it is necessary as "every penny of public spending will rightly come under intense scrutiny". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Dominic Raab has said that no matter the outcome of the election, the US, UK relationship will go from strength to strength. The foreign secretary added the race is "closer than anyone forecast".
Foreign Secretary of India Harsh V Shringla met Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari at her official residence in Kathmandu on November 26. Harsh V Shringla also met Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma..
Foreign Secretary of India Harsh V Shringla, who is on 2-day visit to met Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli. He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that we'll ensure COVID-19 vaccine is not just for..