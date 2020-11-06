Larry King reportedly hospitalised

An anxious America nears campaign 2020's finale



Larry talks with former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and former Rep. Bill McCollum (R-FL) about America's high anxiety heading into Election Day, and what happens to the Republican party.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 25:55 Published 2 weeks ago

Pollster Frank Luntz: If Trump defies polls again the polling industry is 'done'



Pollster Frank Luntz tells Larry that the political polling industry is "done" if Donald Trump defies the experts and ekes out another win. Plus, what still-undecided voters are telling him about each.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 26:04 Published 2 weeks ago