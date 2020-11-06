Larry King reportedly hospitalised

Larry talks with former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and former Rep. Bill McCollum (R-FL) about America's high anxiety heading into Election Day, and what happens to the Republican party..
Pollster Frank Luntz tells Larry that the political polling industry is "done" if Donald Trump defies the experts and ekes out another win. Plus, what still-undecided voters are telling him about each..
Commentator Bill Press tells Larry why he thinks voters will know on November 3rd who won the presidential election. Plus, 'Black-ish' star Jenifer Lewis on why she's "ridin' with Biden," and singing..