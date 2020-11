Honoring indigenous communities this Thanksgiving

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:47s - Published 2 minutes ago

THAT CALLLINE WILL BE OPEN FROM EIGHT TOTWO....THANKSGIVING CAN BE A TOUGH DAYFOR INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES.

FORSOME, THANKSGIVING STANDS ASANOTHER REMINDER OF THECOLONIZATION THAT TOOK PLACE INOUR COUNTRY.

IF YOU OR YOURFAMILY HAS TIES TO INDIGENOUSCOMMUNITIES...HERE’S SOME WAYSYOU CAN HONOR THEM TODAY...YOU CAN TAKE TIME TO LEARN WHICHTRIBES LIVED ON YOUR LAND.THE NATIVE LANDS APP IS A GREATRESOURCE THAT ACTUALLY SHOWS YOUWHICH COMMUNITIES WERE LIVINGHERE CENTURIES AGO.

LOOK UP HOWTO MAKE YOUR THANKSGIVING DINNERINCLUSIVE...THERE’S SOME GOODARTICLES ABOUT "DECOLONIZINGYOUR DINNER" THAT MIGHT BE WORTHTHE READ.

AND YOU CAN ALSO TAKETIME TO RECOGNIZE THE NATIONALDAY OF MOURNING...A TRADITIONTHAT’S BEEN AROUND SINCE THE60’S...NATIVE AMERICANCOMMUNITIES COME TOGET