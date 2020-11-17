Covid battle to Cong leadership question: CM Baghel's full session at #HTLS2020
Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, opened up on a variety of issues on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020.
He criticised the Central government for not being of much help in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Baghel also commented on his administration's plan of distributing a vaccine against Covid as soon as it is available.He also fielded questions on the issue of Congress party's leadership, with the Bihar Assembly election result kick-starting another round of tussle and debate within the party.
Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, spoke on the Covid-19 pandemic and Central government's role in the battle. He was speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Baghel said that the state managed to prevent a migrant worker exodus and a blow to industry, but the Union government didn't have much of a role to play. Reacting to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's praise of the Modi administration, Baghel said that the Aam Aadmi Party government in the capital was also responsible for the spread of the pandemic across the country, and so the AAP and BJP were scratching each other's backs.
Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at latter's residence in Delhi on November 17. CM Baghel conveyed Deepavali greetings to Union Home Minister and discussed various issues related to Chhattisgarh with him. "I had a detailed discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah on Naxal issue in the state. We discussed various issues including development and security of the state. Home Minister has assured immediate action on the same," Baghel told media persons after meeting the HM.
