Covid battle to Cong leadership question: CM Baghel's full session at #HTLS2020

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, opened up on a variety of issues on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020.

He criticised the Central government for not being of much help in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Baghel also commented on his administration's plan of distributing a vaccine against Covid as soon as it is available.He also fielded questions on the issue of Congress party's leadership, with the Bihar Assembly election result kick-starting another round of tussle and debate within the party.

