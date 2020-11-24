Sir Elton John set to perform at Dua Lipa's Studio 2054 live-stream event

Elton John supports pal The Weeknd in Grammys snub row



Elton John has thrown his support behind The Weeknd after the hitmaker was snubbed by Grammy Awards voters. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 5 hours ago

Elton John partners with TikTok for World AIDS Day livestream



Elton John is teaming up with bosses at TikTok via his AIDS Foundation for a special partnership on World AIDS Day. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 1 day ago