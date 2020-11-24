Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Germany's Amazon workers on "Black Friday" strike

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Germany's Amazon workers on 'Black Friday' strike

Germany's Amazon workers on "Black Friday" strike

Trade union Verdi called on workers at seven German Amazon warehouses to go on a three-day strike that will coincide with "Black Friday" discount shopping sales on Nov.

27.

Ciara Lee reports


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Coronavirus pandemic: Germany extends virus curbs to early January [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: Germany extends virus curbs to early January

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:58Published

Germany extends partial lockdown to suppress new virus infections

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors agreed to extend a partial shutdown well into December in an effort to further reduce the..
WorldNews

Coronavirus pandemic: Germany seeks EU deal to close ski resorts

 Germany and Italy want slopes closed until January, but the EU is yet to reach an agreement.
BBC News

Germany set to extend partial shutdown well into December

 Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus..
WorldNews

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

The best Black Friday deals you can get right now

 Black Friday deals will be launching in a big way starting tomorrow, following Thanksgiving (November 26th) in the US. Due to the pandemic, the best deals will..
The Verge

AWS: Amazon web outage breaks vacuums and doorbells

 Smart-home owners are left without service as an AWS outage breaks device functionality.
BBC News
Amazon's cloud service outage hobbles several sites [Video]

Amazon's cloud service outage hobbles several sites

Amazon's widely used cloud service, Amazon Web Services, is experiencing a large-scale outage. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:50Published

Apple’s AirPods Pros are down to $169 at Walmart and Amazon

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

If you are looking to buy the AirPods Pro, but have been holding off to wait for a significant price drop,..
The Verge

Black Friday (shopping) Black Friday (shopping) Friday following Thanksgiving Day

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is up to $70 off in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale

 Photo by Dieter Bohn / The Verge

Best Buy is offering a pair of great deals on Apple’s recently-released 10.2-inch iPad, with offers of up to $70..
The Verge

Black Friday or Cyber Monday? COVID-19 keeps stores closed Thanksgiving, pushes more sales and deals online

 Black Friday looks more like Cyber Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, expect more online sales and fewer reasons to go to stores.
USATODAY.com

Black Friday 2020: Get a 1-year Hulu subscription for $2 per month right now

 This Hulu Black Friday deal is one of the best Black Friday 2020 sales we've seen and will save you a bundle on the streaming service—find out more.
USATODAY.com

Giuseppe Verdi Giuseppe Verdi Italian opera composer

Aida: previously unheard version of Verdi's opera receives rapturous reception [Video]

Aida: previously unheard version of Verdi's opera receives rapturous reception

Aida: previously unheard version of Verdi's opera receives rapturous reception

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Amazon workers in Germany to go on strike on 'Black Friday'

Trade union Verdi called on workers at seven German Amazon warehouses to go on a three-day strike...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

These 9 Tools our Test Kitchen Uses Every Day Are on Sale for Black Friday [Video]

These 9 Tools our Test Kitchen Uses Every Day Are on Sale for Black Friday

Stock your home kitchen with these must-have items currently on sale.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:57Published
Bet You Didn't Know These 10 Things About Thanksgiving [Video]

Bet You Didn't Know These 10 Things About Thanksgiving

Sitting around the dinner table during Thanksgiving could at times feel routine-like. But what do we really know about Thanksgiving anyways, why do we celebrate it, what are some fun facts you may not..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:19Published
Chico Marketplace expecting much smaller crowds this Black Friday [Video]

Chico Marketplace expecting much smaller crowds this Black Friday

Workers at The Chico Marketplace say they are not expecting to see the large crowds they normally see but they are still preparing to have a busy day.

Credit: KHSLPublished