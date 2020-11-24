Germany's Amazon workers on "Black Friday" strike
Trade union Verdi called on workers at seven German Amazon warehouses to go on a three-day strike that will coincide with "Black Friday" discount shopping sales on Nov.
27.
Ciara Lee reports
