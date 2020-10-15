'Right and sensible' to put London into Tier 2, says Mayor

Public reaction across England as it's announced three-tier coronavirusrestrictions are to be imposed from December 2. Birmingham, Manchester andNewcastle are among the locations which will be under Tier 3 rules, whileLiverpool and London are among the cities in Tier 2.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has unveiled an action plan to improve the trustand confidence in the Metropolitan Police. Figures show black people arealmost four times more likely to be stopped and searched in the street thanwhite people in London. They are also six times more likely to be stopped intheir vehicles, according to City Hall.
The Mayor of London says he is "really excited" by the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the USA. Sadiq Khan said that he is "looking forward to a good relationship" with the new President "who shares our values". Mr Khan has been openly critical of current President Donald Trump and even made a dig at him over the weekend, tweeting 'it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls'.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has confirmed the Greater London Authority willleave its City Hall home next year, situated next to Tower Bridge, to save theadministration £61 million over the next five years.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made his first appearance since being forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with a Tory MP who tested positive for coronavirus.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said it is "with regret" that the UK's aid budget is to be cut but added that it is necessary as "every penny of public spending will rightly come under intense scrutiny".
Thousands of fans took to the streets of Buenos Aires and Naples to pay their tributes to Diego Maradona.
The Argentinian football legend died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60.
His body will lie in state for three days inside Casa Rosada, Argentina’s presidential palace, as the country announced three days of national mourning.
A minute of silence to honour his memory will also take place before the start of all European fixtures this week.
More than 23 million people in England (around 41.5% of the population) will be living under Tier 3 measures once national lockdown ends on December 2 as the government sets out its latest Covid-19 restrictions.