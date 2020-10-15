Global  
 

'Right and sensible' to put London into Tier 2, says Mayor

Sadiq Khan has said the government's decision to place London into Tier 2 restrictions is "the right and sensible one".

The Mayor of London did admit that there is concern over some boroughs in the capital and urged Londoners not to be complacent once the restrictions are lowered.

He said he was pleased shops, hospitality and entertainment in the city will be open for the "golden month of December".

