26/11 Mumbai attack anniversary: rallies held in Bangladesh, Nepal against terrorism

Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) of South Bengal Frontier rescued scarlet birds. These were being smuggled from Bangladesh to India. The scarlet birds were being smuggled by smugglers through the location of Border Out Post Tetulberia.
Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh V Shringla met Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence in Kathmandu on November 26. While speaking to ANI, Shringla said, "We had a very productive and useful exchange, we went through a very large number of issues of bilateral cooperation. It shows the multifaceted and comprehensive nature of our cooperation." Foreign Secretary is on two-day visit to Nepal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks on its 12th anniversary. He said that India cannot forget the 'wounds of the Mumbai terror attacks'. PM Modi also highlighted that India is fighting terrorism with new policy and process. The PM was addressing the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference. Earlier, HM Amit Shah took to Twitter to pay tributes to victims of Mumbai terror attacks. Maharashtra CM Thackeray and Guv Koshyari paid respect to victims of the terror attacks. The event took place at Mumbai Police Commissionerate office premises. The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days. 10 LeT terrorists carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks in Mumbai. Attacks killed 166 people, including six Americans, and injured more than 300.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conferencing on November 26. While addressing the event, PM paid tribute to the people who died in 26/11 terror attacks and said, "This day in 2008, terrorists from Pakistan attacked Mumbai. Many including foreign citizens, policemen died. I pay tribute to them. India can't forget those wounds. Today India is fighting terrorism with new policies. I also bow down to our security personnel fighting terror."
A group of Indian-Americans protested against Pakistan on 26/11 anniversary. Indian-Americans held a memorial gathering outside Capitol Hill for victims of the attack. Protesters sponsored a digital mobile billboard truck displaying 'we demand justice'. The billboard truck was seen outside Pakistan and Turkish embassies. Protesters also put up anti-Pakistan banners and raised slogans in Washington. 10 terrorists carried out 12 coordinated shooting, bombing attacks lasting four days in Mumbai. The terrorists belonged to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). At least 166 people, including six Americans and nine terrorists, were killed. Over 300 others were injured in the attacks which began on November 26, 2008.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on 26/11 anniversary and paid tributes to martyrs and victims of the terror attack on the 12th anniversary. Singh was speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. The defence minister also spoke on ‘atmanirbharta’, Pakistan terrorism and other issues. Watch the defence minister’s full session at HTLS for more details.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to martyrs and victims of the 26/11 terror attack on the incident's 12th anniversary. He was speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. Singh said that the possibility of another 26/11-like attack is virtually impossible, given the changes in national security ushered in by the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government. He said that India has proof of Pakistan's role in not just 26/11, but also the Pulwama and Uri terror attacks. Watch the full video for more.
Construction of memorial for 26/11 terror attacks underway at Mumbai Police Commissionerate Office premises. On November 26, 2008, Mumbai city had come to a standstill when several Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists entered the city and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombings. The horrific attacks left a dark day in the history of country leaving hundreds dead. The attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.
