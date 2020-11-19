26/11 Mumbai attack anniversary: rallies held in Bangladesh, Nepal against terrorism

Rallies were held in different parts of the world to mark the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

In Sylhet city of Bangladesh anti-terrorism rally was held where activists condemn terrorism in all its forms. They demanded peace and tranquility in Bangladesh and the rest of the world.

In Nepal's Birgunj town, a motorcycle rally was held on the occasion.

The protesters condemned Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism.

More than 160 people killed in a 2008 Islamist militant attack in Mumbai.

India blamed militants links to the Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group for the attacks.

India and the United States accused Hafiz Saeed, who founded the LeT, of being the attack mastermind.