Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

26/11 Mumbai attack anniversary: rallies held in Bangladesh, Nepal against terrorism

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:57s - Published
26/11 Mumbai attack anniversary: rallies held in Bangladesh, Nepal against terrorism

26/11 Mumbai attack anniversary: rallies held in Bangladesh, Nepal against terrorism

Rallies were held in different parts of the world to mark the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

In Sylhet city of Bangladesh anti-terrorism rally was held where activists condemn terrorism in all its forms. They demanded peace and tranquility in Bangladesh and the rest of the world.

In Nepal's Birgunj town, a motorcycle rally was held on the occasion.

The protesters condemned Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism.

More than 160 people killed in a 2008 Islamist militant attack in Mumbai.

India blamed militants links to the Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group for the attacks.

India and the United States accused Hafiz Saeed, who founded the LeT, of being the attack mastermind.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bangladesh Bangladesh Country in South Asia

Why farmers in Bangladesh are protesting a plan to repair a dam [Video]

Why farmers in Bangladesh are protesting a plan to repair a dam

Thousands of farmers in northern Bangladesh are protesting against a government plan they say will have a negative effect on their livelihoods.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:24Published
BSF rescues scarlet birds while being smuggled from Bangladesh to India [Video]

BSF rescues scarlet birds while being smuggled from Bangladesh to India

Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) of South Bengal Frontier rescued scarlet birds. These were being smuggled from Bangladesh to India. The scarlet birds were being smuggled by smugglers through the location of Border Out Post Tetulberia.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Another food delivery worker has been killed, bringing the death toll in Australia to five in two months

 It comes just days after Uber Eats rider Bijoy Paul, a Bangladeshi national, died in Sydney after being hit by a car as he delivered an order.
SBS

Nepal Nepal Country in South Asia

Foreign Secretary Shringla meets Nepal PM in Kathmandu [Video]

Foreign Secretary Shringla meets Nepal PM in Kathmandu

Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh V Shringla met Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence in Kathmandu on November 26. While speaking to ANI, Shringla said, "We had a very productive and useful exchange, we went through a very large number of issues of bilateral cooperation. It shows the multifaceted and comprehensive nature of our cooperation." Foreign Secretary is on two-day visit to Nepal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Foreign Secretary Shringla assures Nepal on COVID vaccine; both agree to advance cooperation

 FS Shringla handed over 2000 vials of Remdesivir as part of New Delhi's assistance to Nepal to deal with the COVID crisis.
DNA

India, Nepal share 'very strong' relationship: Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla

 India shares a "very strong" relationship with Nepal and is keen to further strengthen the bilateral ties, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on..
IndiaTimes

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

'New anti-terror policy': On 26/11 anniversary, PM Modi's tribute to victims [Video]

'New anti-terror policy': On 26/11 anniversary, PM Modi's tribute to victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks on its 12th anniversary. He said that India cannot forget the 'wounds of the Mumbai terror attacks'. PM Modi also highlighted that India is fighting terrorism with new policy and process. The PM was addressing the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference. Earlier, HM Amit Shah took to Twitter to pay tributes to victims of Mumbai terror attacks. Maharashtra CM Thackeray and Guv Koshyari paid respect to victims of the terror attacks. The event took place at Mumbai Police Commissionerate office premises. The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days. 10 LeT terrorists carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks in Mumbai. Attacks killed 166 people, including six Americans, and injured more than 300.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:12Published
PM Modi pays tribute to victims of 26/11 terror attacks [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of 26/11 terror attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conferencing on November 26. While addressing the event, PM paid tribute to the people who died in 26/11 terror attacks and said, "This day in 2008, terrorists from Pakistan attacked Mumbai. Many including foreign citizens, policemen died. I pay tribute to them. India can't forget those wounds. Today India is fighting terrorism with new policies. I also bow down to our security personnel fighting terror."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published
'We demand justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pak on 26/11 anniversary [Video]

'We demand justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pak on 26/11 anniversary

A group of Indian-Americans protested against Pakistan on 26/11 anniversary. Indian-Americans held a memorial gathering outside Capitol Hill for victims of the attack. Protesters sponsored a digital mobile billboard truck displaying 'we demand justice'. The billboard truck was seen outside Pakistan and Turkish embassies. Protesters also put up anti-Pakistan banners and raised slogans in Washington. 10 terrorists carried out 12 coordinated shooting, bombing attacks lasting four days in Mumbai. The terrorists belonged to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). At least 166 people, including six Americans and nine terrorists, were killed. Over 300 others were injured in the attacks which began on November 26, 2008.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:46Published

Hafiz Saeed Former chief of the Jihadi group Jama'at-ud-Da'wah

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years jail for illegal funding of 2 terror cases

 According to a report by Samaa TV, a Lahore anti-terrorism court has sentenced Lashkar-e-Taiba sponsor Saeed, Prof Zafar Iqbal, and Yahya Muhajid to a cumulative..
DNA

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Rajnath Singh on 26/11, Pakistan terror, China & 'atmanirbharta' #HTLS2020 [Video]

Rajnath Singh on 26/11, Pakistan terror, China & 'atmanirbharta' #HTLS2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on 26/11 anniversary and paid tributes to martyrs and victims of the terror attack on the 12th anniversary. Singh was speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. The defence minister also spoke on ‘atmanirbharta’, Pakistan terrorism and other issues. Watch the defence minister’s full session at HTLS for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 41:50Published
'Another 26/11 impossible': Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Another 26/11 impossible': Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to martyrs and victims of the 26/11 terror attack on the incident's 12th anniversary. He was speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. Singh said that the possibility of another 26/11-like attack is virtually impossible, given the changes in national security ushered in by the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government. He said that India has proof of Pakistan's role in not just 26/11, but also the Pulwama and Uri terror attacks. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:21Published

Birgunj Birgunj Metropolitan City in Province No. 2, Nepal


Sylhet Sylhet Metropolis in Sylhet Division, Bangladesh


Lashkar-e-Taiba Lashkar-e-Taiba Pakistan-based militant group

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: 'Whereabouts of not known'

 The whereabouts of , a Pakistani-American who made five spy missions to India on behalf of the Pakistan government-backed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba..
WorldNews
Construction of 26/11 memorial underway at Mumbai Police Commissionerate [Video]

Construction of 26/11 memorial underway at Mumbai Police Commissionerate

Construction of memorial for 26/11 terror attacks underway at Mumbai Police Commissionerate Office premises. On November 26, 2008, Mumbai city had come to a standstill when several Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists entered the city and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombings. The horrific attacks left a dark day in the history of country leaving hundreds dead. The attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Related videos from verified sources

Farmer protest: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says 'wrong to stop farmers' | Oneindia News [Video]

Farmer protest: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says 'wrong to stop farmers' | Oneindia News

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said It is absolutely wrong that farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations against the Centre's new farm laws and water cannons are being..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:21Published
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: What happened 12 years ago on this day in Mumbai?|Oneindia News [Video]

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: What happened 12 years ago on this day in Mumbai?|Oneindia News

On the 12th anniversary of the deadly Mumbai Terror Attacks, we pay our tributes to the martyrs and victims who lost their lives. on the night of November 26, 2008, ten Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published
Guv Koshyari, CM Thackeray pay tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacks [Video]

Guv Koshyari, CM Thackeray pay tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacks

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid homage to victims of the 26/11 terror attacks on its 12th anniversary. The event took place at Mumbai Police..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published