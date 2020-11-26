Global  
 

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $500k to support homeless and at-risk youngsters

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $500K To Support Homeless & Trafficked Youth Across Canada

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are in the giving mood this holiday season and giving back to a cause...
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $500,000 to help vulnerable youths in Canada [Video]

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $500,000 to help vulnerable youths in Canada

The celebrity couple made the generous donation to Covenant House in Vancouver and their local branch in Toronto.

Ryan Reynolds und Blake Lively spenden 500.000 Dollar [Video]

Ryan Reynolds und Blake Lively spenden 500.000 Dollar

Ryan Reynolds und Blake Lively spenden 500.000 Dollar

