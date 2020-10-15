Daily Punch - Priyanshu Painyuli is all set to tie the knot today with Vandana Joshi in Dehradun.



Taapsee Pannu was spotted on the sets of her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket. The actor, who plays an athlete, has been training hard for the film. Taapsee had recently shared a new bunch of photos from her training session. The photos showed Taapsee on track, in a training session with her trainer. She was seen in black top and white shorts, working on her body and strength. In the film, Taapsee plays the character of a Gujarati girl named Rashmi. The girl, in the film, runs so fast that the villagers dub her as Rashmi Rocket. The film is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and has Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Priyanshu Painyuli playing Taapsee's husband. Directed by Akarsh Khuranna, Rashmi Rocket is set to release in 2021. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:08 Published on January 1, 1970

Vandana Joshi

Wreath laying ceremony of slain BSF SI held in Srinagar



Wreath laying ceremony of fallen SI (GD) Rakesh Dobhal of 1011 BSF Artillery regiment held in Srinagar on November 15. Kashmir Frontier BSF paid last respects to the soldier. Dobhal made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on November 13. Floral tribute was paid by several high rank officers. On 13th Nov'20 Pakistan started unprovoked ceasefire violation on LoC, using the Artillery, Mortars and other weapons targeting soldiers and civilian. Rakesh Dobhal immediately brought effective fire on enemy thus causing great damage to enemy in Naugam Sector. During firing, he got hit by bullet and later succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Rakesh Dobhal survived by his parents, wife and a daughter who live in district Dehradun, joined BSF in January 2004 and was holding the present rank since August 2013. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58 Published on November 28, 1152 Dehradun's urban forest 'Anand Van' to open from first day of Navaratri



Anand Van, an urban forest, has been developed in Jhajhra Forest Range Complex to introduce visitors to the state's rich flora and fauna through replicas and detailed information about them. Without disturbing the nature, this forest has been developed by using natural resources. 'Anand Van' has been developed as Nature Education Center. It will be open for public from the first day of Navaratri this year. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:07 Published on January 1, 1970