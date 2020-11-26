Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Delhi Chalo' march: 'Stopping protesters is going against freedom of speech', says Punjab CM

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:44s - Published
'Delhi Chalo' march: 'Stopping protesters is going against freedom of speech', says Punjab CM

'Delhi Chalo' march: 'Stopping protesters is going against freedom of speech', says Punjab CM

Over 'Delhi Chalo' protest march over recently enacted farm laws, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on November 26 said that "Constitution offers freedom of speech and freedom of expression to everyone." "Constitution offers freedom of speech and freedom of expression.

The farmers here are agitating against the bills that they (Centre) have brought.

You can't stop a person going to your capital city where Parliament is and expressing their views.

Why are you stopping them?

Stopping farmers is going against the Constitutional spirit and freedom of speech of this country.

I think the Haryana government should have allowed them to go and Delhi government should give them space to go and sit down to present their point.

If you try to stop them (farmers) then every reaction has a counter reaction," said CM Captain Amarinder Singh.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

It is 26/11 for Punjab: Sukhbir Badal on repressing farmers' protest | Oneindia News [Video]

It is 26/11 for Punjab: Sukhbir Badal on repressing farmers' protest | Oneindia News

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the Haryana government for trying to thwart farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, terming the attempt as 'Punjab's 26/11'; Punjab CM Amarinder Singh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:36Published
Union Agriculture Minister appeals to farmers to stop agitation [Video]

Union Agriculture Minister appeals to farmers to stop agitation

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to farmers who are carrying out "Dilli Chalo" march to stop the protest. "I want to appeal to our farmer brothers to not agitate. We're ready to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published
'Delhi Chalo' protest march: Security heightened at Haryana border [Video]

'Delhi Chalo' protest march: Security heightened at Haryana border

Security deployed at Rohtak-Jhajjar border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. Security has also been deployed in Haryana's Karnal in view of farmers' protest march. Police have barricaded..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published