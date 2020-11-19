Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India's renewable power capacity is 4th largest in world: PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:14s - Published
India's renewable power capacity is 4th largest in world: PM Modi

India's renewable power capacity is 4th largest in world: PM Modi

India's renewable power capacity is the 4th largest in the world, and currently the renewable energy capacity of the nation is 136 Giga Watts, which is about 36% of our total capacity, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while participating in the inauguration ceremony of 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (Re-Invest 2020) via video-conferencing on November 26.

He added, "In the last 6 years, we increased our installed renewable energy capacity by two and half times.

Even when it was not affordable, we invested in renewable energy.

Now our investment and scale is bringing costs down.

We are showing to the world that sound environmental policies can also be sound economics."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India to review COVID vaccine production [Video]

PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India to review COVID vaccine production

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28 to review COVID vaccine production. Divisional Commissioner of Pune, Saurabh Rao said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28 to review the vaccine production and distribution preparation here. Ambassadors of 100 countries are scheduled to visit Pune on December 4, they will visit Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited here."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published
‘India 4th largest in renewable power capacity’: PM Modi at RE-Invest 2020 [Video]

‘India 4th largest in renewable power capacity’: PM Modi at RE-Invest 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will offer production-linked incentives for high-efficiency solar modules to boost the generation of electricity from renewable sources which has the potential to generate an annual business USD 20 billion. Speaking at the RE-Invest 2020 conference, he invited global investors to join India's renewable energy journey. "There are huge renewable energy deployment plans for the next decade," he said, adding that these are likely to generate business prospects of the order of around USD 20 billion per year. "Today, India's renewable power capacity is the fourth largest in the world. It is growing at the fastest speed among all major countries," he said. Renewable energy capacity will rise to 220 GW by 2022 from the current 136 Giga Watts (GW), he added. At present, renewable energy capacity is about 36 per cent of the country's total electricity generating capacity.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:55Published

Related videos from verified sources

'Congress has no mai-baap': Arvind Kejriwal's jibe after Bihar polls #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Congress has no mai-baap': Arvind Kejriwal's jibe after Bihar polls #HTLS2020

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief, targeted the Indian National Congress party in the aftermath of the Bihar Assembly election results. He was speaking at the 18th..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:43Published
'Every 4-5 months, a new vaccine': SII CEO on India 'priority' #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Every 4-5 months, a new vaccine': SII CEO on India 'priority' #HTLS2020

Providing Covid vaccines to the Indian government and the Indian populace is the priority of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. This was the message given by Adar..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:07Published
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020

Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, revealed how much a Covid vaccine dose is likely to cost. He was speaking to Sanchita Sharma,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:50Published