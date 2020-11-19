India's renewable power capacity is 4th largest in world: PM Modi

India's renewable power capacity is the 4th largest in the world, and currently the renewable energy capacity of the nation is 136 Giga Watts, which is about 36% of our total capacity, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while participating in the inauguration ceremony of 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo (Re-Invest 2020) via video-conferencing on November 26.

He added, "In the last 6 years, we increased our installed renewable energy capacity by two and half times.

Even when it was not affordable, we invested in renewable energy.

Now our investment and scale is bringing costs down.

We are showing to the world that sound environmental policies can also be sound economics."